World / Africa

Biden redeploys hundreds of US troops to Somalia

In a reversal of Trump’s withdrawal order, the US president authorises re-establishing a permanent US military presence to battle growing Islamist threat

16 May 2022 - 21:18 Idrees Ali and Steve Holland
US troops of the 101st Airborne Division board a plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5 2020. Picture: US AIR FORCE/REUTERS

Washington  — US President Joe Biden has authorised the redeployment of fewer than 500 American troops into Somalia, US officials said on Monday, after Donald Trump ordered their withdrawal during his presidency.

Before Trump’s withdrawal, the US had about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency.

“President Biden has approved a request from the secretary of defence to re-establish a persistent US military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against Al-Shabaab,” a senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

“This is a repositioning of forces already in theatre who have travelled in and out of Somalia on an episodic basis since the previous administration made the decision to withdraw,” the official added.

The revamped troop presence will include fewer than 500 US troops, another US official said.

The official said the US policy begun under Trump of rotating troops in and out had created a “force protection risk” and that Biden “made the decision to increase the safety and effectiveness of our special operators”.

Al-Shabaab is seeking to topple the government and establish its own rule in Somalia based on its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

The insurgent group frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere as part of its war against the Horn of Africa country’s central government.

Somalia has endured conflict and clan battles with no strong central government since the fall of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. The government has little control beyond the capital and the AU contingent guards in an Iraq-style “Green Zone.”

While the US did not have troops in Somalia since Trump ordered their withdrawal in December 2020, the military has occasionally carried out strikes in the country and has had troops in nearby countries.

Reuters 

Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returns as president

Former leader returns to power amid the country's worst drought in four decades and ongoing conflict
World
4 hours ago

Burundi says 10 AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Army says 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s raid on a military camp in central Somalia
World
1 week ago

KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots

As the Russian-Ukraine war drags on, already food-insecure Africa will face severe, riot-causing shortages of staple products, fertiliser and fuel
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Red Cross warns a quarter of Africans face hunger

Ukraine war diverts attention from Africa’s severe food insecurity crisis
World
1 month ago
