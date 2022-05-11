×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s factory capacity inches up but resurgent headwinds threaten

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday ordered banks to suspend lending immediately

11 May 2022 - 18:36 Nelson Banya
A man displays Zimbabwean currency notes in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 17 2022. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
A man displays Zimbabwean currency notes in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 17 2022. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS

Harare  — Zimbabwe's factory capacity utilisation rose to a 10-year high of 56.25% in 2021, the country’s main industrial body said on Wednesday, but cautioned that resurgent inflation and foreign currency shortages threatened a sustained recovery.

Owing to economic mismanagement, the manufacturing sector’s share of Zimbabwe’s GDP has declined from a peak of around a quarter in the 1990s to less than a fifth now.

A survey of 440 manufacturing firms by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) showed that capacity utilisation — actual output measured against potential production capacity — increased to 56.25% in 2021, from 47% the previous year. This was the highest level since 2012.

About 38% of surveyed manufacturing companies had invested a combined $147 million to expand production in 2021, CZI said.

The industry body, however, warned that high inflation and a currency crisis  posed a serious threat to Zimbabwe’s economy.

Zimbabwe is experiencing high inflation again after a marked slowdown in 2021. Year-on-year inflation hit 96.4% in April, up from 60.6% at the beginning of the year, as its currency continues to weaken rapidly against the US dollar.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday ordered banks to suspend lending with immediate effect in a move the authorities says is meant to stop speculation against the Zimbabwean dollar, as part of a raft of measures to arrest its rapid devaluation on the black market.

"The currency challenge and the associated inflationary pressure can derail the momentum into 2022," CZI chief economist Cornelius Dube said while presenting the survey results.

Reuters 

Zimbabwe central bank hikes interest rate to halt currency slide

Bank lifts interest rate to a record high after local unit declines 62% against the dollar since October
News
1 month ago

No justice for Zimbabwe’s ‘disappeared’

It’s seven years since Itai Dzamara disappeared after stepping out for a haircut. He's one of legions of Zimbabwe’s ‘vanished’
Features
1 month ago

Zimbabwe opposition leader forms political party

Nelson Chamisa dumps MDC Alliance name for Citizens Coalition for Change
World
3 months ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed

The Zimbabwean president wants the remains of the colonialist to be exhumed and repatriated to Britain
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
This is what Bongbong Marcos’s election win could ...
World / Asia
2.
Russian troops doomed to fail in Ukraine, says ...
World / Europe
3.
Old Ukrainian hospital struggles under deluge ...
World / Europe
4.
Bundesbank chief says ECB should raise rates in ...
World / Europe
5.
Ukraine ‘making gains’ in Kharkiv as gas cutback ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Coups on the wane due to AU stance, says Ramaphosa

National

Zimbabwe’s women-only rangers fight poachers and poverty

World / Africa

Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.