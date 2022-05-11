×

World / Africa

Soldiers killed in Togo as regional violence spreads

Government blames ‘terrorists’ for ambush near Burkina Faso border that killed eight, but security analysts blame Al-Qaeda affiliate

11 May 2022 - 20:14 Noel Tadegnon
Picture: REUTERS.
Lome  — Eight soldiers were killed and 13 wounded in an attack in northern Togo on Wednesday, the government said, marking in the first such attack in the West African country.

Before dawn, a group of heavily armed gunmen ambushed an army post in the Kpendjal prefecture near the border with Burkina Faso, the government said in a statement.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The government blamed “terrorists”, without providing specifics.

Security analysts said the attack was likely carried out by a local Al-Qaeda affiliate that is based in Mali but in recent years has spread south into Burkina Faso.

Groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda have carried out hundreds of attacks across the Sahel region of West Africa in recent years, focusing mainly on the landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.

Togo has so far been spared the violence, which has forced millions to flee their homes, but security experts have warned about a spread in operations that could encompass coastal states such as Togo.

In 2018, Togo’s military launched an operation to stop Islamist groups moving in from the north. Security forces repelled an attack by gunmen on a outpost in the same area as Wednesday’s attack in November, without sustaining casualties. It said at the time that the attackers had come over the border from Burkina Faso.

Togo’s coastal neighbour, Benin, has seen a sharp rise in attacks near its northern border with Burkina Faso. Five soldiers were killed in April when an army convoy struck an improvised explosive device.

International partners led by France have spent billions of dollars and deployed thousands of troops to contain the attacks, which began in Mali in 2012 before spreading into Niger and Burkina Faso.

But the violence continues, especially in poor rural areas where jihadist groups blend in.

The insecurity has undermined democracy in countries where residents have become fed up with the violence and rallied for change. In Mali and Burkina Faso, military juntas have snatched power since 2020, promising to shore up security.

Reuters 

Burundi says 10 AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Army says 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s raid on a military camp in central Somalia
World
6 days ago

Park rangers trained to ‘neutralise’ Islamist militants in West Africa

Conservation group African Parks has gone beyond protecting the environment to defending territories from Islamist insurgents
World
2 weeks ago

More than 30 killed in spate of attacks blamed on jihadists in Burkina Faso

Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State target people at water pumps during three-day killing spree
World
1 month ago
