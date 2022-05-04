×

World / Africa

Burundi says 10 AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Army says 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s raid on a military camp in central Somalia

04 May 2022 - 22:34 Katharine Houreld
AU peacekeepers stand next to an armoured personnel carrier in Mogadishu, Somalia, April 27 2022. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS
AU peacekeepers stand next to an armoured personnel carrier in Mogadishu, Somalia, April 27 2022. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS

Nairobi  — Burundi’s military said on Wednesday that 10 of its AU peacekeepers were killed in an attack on their base in Somalia, while a security source in the region and a Mogadishu-based source said dozens were dead.

Burundi state television quoted army spokesperson Floribert Biyereke saying that 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s raid on a camp near the village of El Baraf in central Somalia, while 20 “Al-Shabaab terrorists” were also killed.

The security source in the region said several follow-up operations were going on after Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants overran the camp the previous day. The total number of casualties was not yet clear, he said, but “dozens” of soldiers were killed and about 20 were evacuated with wounds.

The AU and troop-contributing countries typically do not release casualty numbers after attacks. Neither Burundi nor the AU responded to requests for comment on casualties.

Somalia is preparing to hold a long-delayed presidential election in May. Political rivalries have split the security services, distracting them from the fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgency and sometimes spilling into gun battles between rival factions.

Reuters 

Al-Shabaab claims attack on AU military camp in Somalia

Resident says at least three people were killed in early morning attack by Islamist militant group
World
1 day ago

Al-Shabaab insurgents feed communities in drought-stricken Somalia

The Islamist militant group is distributing staple foods to drought-affected regions, fueling fears that greater numbers will now join their ranks
News
1 week ago

KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots

As the Russian-Ukraine war drags on, already food-insecure Africa will face severe, riot-causing shortages of staple products, fertiliser and fuel
Opinion
1 week ago
