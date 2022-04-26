Park rangers trained to ‘neutralise’ Islamist militants in West Africa

Dakar — When a dozen suspected Islamist militants from a neighbouring country were spotted riding motorcycles through the W National Park in northern Benin armed with AK-47 assault rifles, park rangers snapped into action.

From an operations room at their base, the park director and two senior ranger officers sent anti-poaching units to pursue the men who eventually fled into Nigeria, according to a confidential incident report reviewed by Reuters.

They also directed Benin's army and police where to position their forces and deployed an aeroplane and helicopter belonging to the park as part of a broader operation to surveil and “neutralise” the target, the undated park report said.

It was prepared by the anti-poaching force to assess the response and make recommendations for improving future collaboration among rangers, army and police, including creating a “rapid intervention/commando unit capable of responding to multiple threats and especially those linked to terrorism.”

The previously unreported account of the 36-hour chase in June 2020 offers a rare glimpse into how conservation group African Parks has gone beyond protecting flora and fauna and engaged in pursuing Islamist insurgents in West Africa.

Blurred lines

The blurring of lines between conflict and conservation has raised concern among some experts, who say it could encourage governments to lean on rangers to support their depleted armies and undermine security by making rangers a target for jihadists.

“This is not the rangers’ fight,” said Sergio Lopez, the president of Wildlife Angel, a French non-profit that trained park rangers in Burkina Faso and Niger until 2019. “The fight against terrorism is special forces.”

Non-profit African Parks is based in SA and manages W and the adjacent Pendjari National Park in Benin.

It is in talks to extend operations to parks in Burkina Faso and Niger and to support the management of a park in Ivory Coast, officials in these countries say.

All four are on the front lines of the battle to contain a jihadist threat that has steadily grown since 2012, when Al-Qaeda-linked fighters first seized parts of Mali. Thousands have been killed in the insurgency and millions displaced.

Asked about the report, African Parks COO Charles Wells told Reuters the rangers’ actions were consistent with the group’s mandate of “ensuring park integrity and countering all threats to it”.

“This is an extreme situation, where both the national security as well as the last-functioning conservation system at scale in West Africa are at grave risk.”

He added that African Parks’ role sometimes went beyond its main aim of preserving the natural habitat and supporting local communities' needs.

“In a simplistic and ideal world, there might be such a line. In reality this is indeed blurred.”

There have been several attacks in northern Benin since December 2021, including two on February 8 and 10 2022 by suspected Al-Qaeda-linked militants that killed four rangers, their French instructor, two African Parks drivers and one Beninese soldier.

Benin’s government and defence ministry did not respond to requests for comment about using African Parks to counter the militant threat.

Some other conservation groups have been involved in incidents with suspected militants in the region, but African Parks is by far the biggest.

French drawdown

Regional powers have struggled to contain militant violence, and former colonial power France, frustrated by slow progress and facing public hostility to its presence, said it is halving its 5,000-strong counter-terrorism force in the region.

Financed by the EU and private foundations, African Parks does not charge for its services, though Benin and Rwanda’s governments have committed funding to their parks.

The group equips and trains rangers who sometimes find themselves facing off against heavily armed militants, militiamen and poachers.

A EU official said the EU was unaware of the 2020 incident.