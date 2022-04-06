×

World / Africa

Britain’s Moxico Resources plans $100m expansion of copper mine in Zambia

Mimbula Copper Project will create new jobs and increased tax revenues for Zambia’s government, says British minister

06 April 2022 - 16:42 Chris Mfula
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Lusaka  — Britain’s Moxico Resources plans to invest $100m to expand its majority-owned Mimbula copper mine in Zambia, Britain’s minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on Wednesday.

The investment will create new jobs and increased tax revenues for Zambia’s government, Ford said in a statement released by the British High Commission in Zambia while she was on a visit to the country.

Ford was visiting Zambia to launch a new investment model, which she said marked a key moment for Britain’s financing of private sector growth and infrastructure across Africa.

“We are committed to supporting countries grow their own economies, bolster private sector investment and trade, and deliver the returns that will support wider socioeconomic development,” Ford said.

The Mimbula Copper Project is located in Zambia’s copper belt on the outskirts of Chingola town, more than 400km northwest of Lusaka.

The copper-rich deposit is located on a large-scale mining licence held by Moxico Resources through its Zambian subsidiary, Mimbula Minerals.

Moxico holds an 85% ownership in company and 15% is held by Moxico’s Zambian partners. The mining permit was granted in May 2017, with a validity for 25 years.

Reuters 

AIIM beefs up its portfolio, acquiring a majority stake in The Logistics Group

The infrastructure-focused private equity fund plans to pump investment into existing TLG terminals in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban in partnership ...
Companies
18 hours ago

Gemfields books record $42.3m from emerald auction

Demand in the coloured gemstone market is buoyant, says miner after a maiden dividend
Companies
2 days ago

Ethereum founder sees promise in Zambia’s tech hub ambitions

Entrepreneurs in talks with state about business incentives as Zambia eyes growing interest in African start-ups
News
1 week ago

Era of foreign workers on SA mines is drawing to a close

About 30,000 foreign mineworkers expected to leave industry by 2030, with attrition likely to leave 5,000 by then
National
2 weeks ago
