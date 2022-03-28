World / Africa

Heavy fighting in eastern DRC as M23 rebels attack military positions

Rebel group targets army units near villages about 50km from Goma

28 March 2022 - 23:36 Djaffar Al Katanty and Stanis Bujakera
M23 rebels near the town of Mutaho, in the eastern DRC. File picture: REUTERS
Goma — Heavy fighting erupted overnight and continued on Monday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when fighters from the M23 rebel group attacked army positions near the border with Uganda and Rwanda, a local official and a witness said.

DRC’s army confirmed the attack  and said the M23 were backed by Rwandan soldiers, two of whom it claimed to have captured. It named the two soldiers in a statement and presented them at a press conference late on Monday.

Rwanda’s government spokesperson, army spokesperson and attorney-general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The M23 seized large swathes of territory during an insurrection in 2012 and 2013, before its fighters were chased out by Congolese and UN forces into Uganda and Rwanda.

UN investigators have previously accused Rwanda and Uganda of supporting the group, which both countries have denied.

The clashes began at about 1am near the villages of Tshanzu and Runyonyi, about  50km northeast of the provincial capital Goma, a witness in Runyonyi said.

“We don’t know who controls the area, but it looks like it’s a serious attack,” the witness said, adding that the fighting was more intense than previous clashes.

The Congolese army said in a statement that it was working to “rapidly re-establish state authority” in Tshanzu and Runyonyi.

The two strategic villages were the M23’s last redoubts before it was driven out of DRC in 2013. The group also briefly seized them in a similar overnight attack in November.

There have been regional efforts in recent years to have the M23 demobilise, but its leaders have complained about the slow implementation of a peace accord and accused the Congolese army of waging war against it.

“Our organisation, the M23, which has been able to patiently wait nine years for the implementation of the peace process, deplores this dreadful option of violence,” said M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma in a statement last week.

A spokesperson for the M23 could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Reuters 

