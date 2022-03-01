Scientists warn Africa is not ready for climate stress

Africa’s population is set to nearly double by 2050, but growth in food production is slowing faster than in any other region of the world as climate change-driven droughts, floods, heat and pests take a toll, African scientists said this week.

As rains grow more erratic, the hydropower many African countries depend on to run their economies is becoming unreliable, while coastal communities face worsening erosion, heat, flooding and migration of fish stocks they depend on.

But the money African nations need to tackle those threats is largely missing or coming only in the form of loans, while poor governance and siloed thinking about how to address the problems are hampering effective action, the scientists noted.

“We are not on track to achieve climate resilience,” said Youba Sokona, Malian vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as the UN science body released a report on impacts, adaptation and vulnerability to global warming this week. It warned that, around the world, efforts to adapt to accelerating pressures — from more extreme heat and drought to increasingly severe floods and sea level rise — are inadequate and threaten billions of people as fossil fuel use keeps rising.

That is despite a range of smart measures to adapt to the impacts — from early warning systems to beefed-up social welfare and growing use of natural flood barriers such as coastal mangroves, which are showing promise in many parts of the world.

The new report by 270 leading climate scientists “is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction”, said IPCC chair Hoesung Lee.

Oil-based growth?

In Africa, already battling challenges from widespread poverty to lack of electricity access, pursuing development and a better life for people remains a top focus, the scientists said.

That has led some African officials to question prioritising climate action, arguing the continent should use its oil reserves to spur growth as many richer countries did, especially as enough cash to adopt cleaner energy is not being provided.

Yet climate change threatens to fundamentally undermine development, the IPCC scientists warned, even as efforts to adapt — from crop irrigation to protecting urban slums from floods — could both save lives and lift people out of poverty.

“We have to deal with climate change as part of the bigger development challenge we’re facing,” said Debra Roberts, co-chair of the report's working group and head of city resilience efforts for the eThekwini municipality.

Christopher Trisos, director of the Climate Risk Laboratory in Cape Town, pointed to a project there to improve water supplies by hiring locals to cut down thirsty invasive trees, after the city nearly ran out of water in 2018.

Such projects boost employment and help protect people from climate shocks, he said, and could help inform more Africans about climate-related risks and opportunities.

“Education is absolutely necessary for accelerating climate change adaptation in Africa,” Trisos noted, saying studies showed fewer than half of Africans are aware of global warming and that it is caused by humans.