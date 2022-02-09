World / Africa

Libya set to name new prime minister as stand-in clings to power

Interim leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh vows to defy Thursday’s vote to replace him

09 February 2022 - 19:36 Ahmed Elumami
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, Libya, November 21 2021. Picture: HAZEM AHMED/REUTERS
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, Libya, November 21 2021. Picture: HAZEM AHMED/REUTERS

Tripoli  —  Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said he would defy a planned vote in parliament to replace him on Thursday, raising the prospect of two rival governments  running in parallel.

Dbeibah has repeatedly said the transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) that he heads remains valid despite the collapse in December of a planned election process, and has rejected moves by the parliament to take control of it.

“I will not allow new transitional periods. We will not retreat from our role in government that we pledged to the people until elections are achieved,” Dbeibah said in a speech on Tuesday.

At stake is a UN-backed peace process including a ceasefire that has held since summer 2020, with rival armed forces mobilising in Tripoli over recent weeks.

The parliament, which was elected in 2014 and mostly sided with eastern forces during the civil war, has called the GNU invalid and on Monday adopted a new road map including a new interim government before elections in 2023.

The UN Libya adviser and Western powers have said they still recognise the GNU and have urged Libya’s competing factions and political institutions to prioritise early elections rather than a new transitional period.

Libya has had little peace or stability since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and was split after 2014 between warring camps in east and west, each with its own government.

Dbeibah was installed as prime minister through a UN-backed peace process on the understanding his government would oversee the run-up to presidential and parliamentary elections in December that would create a more lasting administration.

However, he reneged on a pledge made when he was appointed prime minister that he would not run in the December election and his candidacy was one of the main controversies that eventually brought the process to collapse.

Dbeibah on Tuesday said he had started consultations to begin a new election process in June.

Reuters  

Opec+ agrees to further gradual increase in oil output

Cartel to raise output quota by 400,000 barrels a day in March, but markets remain fearful of a potential shortfall
News
1 week ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: State-embedded actors create an environment for crime to flourish across Africa

Pandemic has worsened social and structural conditions that give rise to organised crime
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
India puts South Korean envoy on the spot over ...
World / Asia
2.
New Zealand hit by Canada-style protests
World / Asia
3.
Thousands of Sudanese march against military ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwean teachers go back to classrooms after ...
World / Africa
5.
FBI arrests couple suspected of laundering $4.5bn ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Libyan peace effort in disarray after polls postponed

World / Africa

Libya court reinstates Saif Gaddafi as presidential candidate

World / Africa

Shell mulls return to Libya after almost a decade

World / Africa

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi barred from Libya’s presidential election

World / Africa

UN says in first Libya report warring sides may be guilty of war crimes

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.