World / Africa

Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 21 as food shortages feared

Storm wiped out crops of rice, fruits and vegetables

07 February 2022 - 22:53 Alkis Konstantidinis and Christophe Van Der Perre
Local Jaonarison Fahamaro sits outside his destroyed house in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
Local Jaonarison Fahamaro sits outside his destroyed house in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS

Mananjary — Residents of a coastal town in Madagascar that was battered by Cyclone Batsirai over the weekend were left picking through the wreckage of their homes on Monday, collecting soaking wet clothing and anything else worth salvaging.

The cyclone killed 21 people and displaced more than 60,000 after it slammed   into the Indian Ocean island late on Saturday, knocking down houses and electricity lines along the southeastern coastline until it moved away late on Sunday.

It also destroyed crops of rice, fruits and vegetables that were close to being harvested, worsening a food shortage in an area that was already struggling with the consequences of a severe drought, the UN’s food aid agency said.

In Mananjary, one of the worst affected towns, many houses had been completely flattened, while others still had walls standing but their roofs were missing. Debris and uprooted palm trees lying on their sides were everywhere.

President Andry Rajoelina flew to Mananjary, about 500km by road southeast of Antananarivo. Land routes to Mananjary were cut off due to flooding.

A woman who did not give her name sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
A woman who did not give her name sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS

Rajoelina said on Facebook he went to see for himself what was needed in terms of aid.

“My house started to crack and we had to leave, all of a sudden it collapsed,” said resident Sezie Kajy, who was picking up clothes from her ruined home.

She said she and other local people went to a school that had been designated as an evacuation centre, but the building's roof was blown off, so they were stuck in the open.

“We were in a bad situation, all the houses were destroyed. Water from the river and water from the sea rose, all the houses collapsed, we were really scared.”

The state disaster relief agency said over 14,000 households, or more than 70,000 people in total, had seen their homes damaged or destroyed. Of those, about 62,000 were in shelters, while another 8,000 were either in the open or staying with relatives.

With a population of nearly 30-million, Madagascar had already been dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which killed 55 people and displaced 130,000 just two weeks earlier.

Locals stand among destroyed houses, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/ REUTERS
Locals stand among destroyed houses, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in Mananjary, Madagascar, February 7 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/ REUTERS

Cyclone Batsirai struck a different part of the island, further south, where the population is facing a precarious situation in terms of food supplies because of a severe drought.

“The impact was severe and harsh and we are still counting casualties,” said Pasqualina Di Sirio, country director for the UN’s World Food Programme in Madagascar.

She said the destruction of rice crops so close to harvesting had made a bad situation worse and would be felt for six months. Fruit and vegetable patches had also been destroyed.

Emergency rescuers were struggling to reach the worst affected areas because 12 roads and 14 bridges were impassable, while rising river levels were threatening to displace more people, officials said.

The state disaster relief agency said more than 200 schools were partially or fully destroyed, leaving more than 10,000 children unable to attend lessons.

Reuters 

Second cyclone to two weeks kills 10 in Madagascar

Latest major storm to hit  the Indian Ocean island in two weeks causes flooding, flattens buildings and cuts power
World
1 day ago

Survey suggests South Africans are naive about reality of climate change

There is a ‘significant difference between people’s perceptions and the reality of the climate emergency we’re facing in SA’
National
1 week ago

Sombre outlook for global recovery, with climate change the top risk

The WEF’s report highlights four areas of emerging risk: cybersecurity; a disorderly climate transition; migration pressures and competition in space
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian forces almost ready for Ukraine invasion, ...
World / Europe
2.
Australia welcomes the world back as it reopens ...
World / Americas
3.
US calls for ‘concrete action’ from China over ...
World
4.
Heads of state line up to meet Xi in Beijing
World / Asia
5.
Russia inks new gas deal with China
World / Europe

Related Articles

Frigid Texas temps to pose big problems for US state’s energy infrastructure

News

Climate change tops depressing Davos risk list

Business

Kentucky residents pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes

World / Americas

La Nina prompts fears of severe wildfires in Australia

News

Officials issue fire warning for Western Australia as families flee homes

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.