World / Africa

Second cyclone to two weeks kills 10 in Madagascar

Damage from the storm compounds destruction wreaked by Cyclone Ana

06 February 2022 - 23:28 Lovasoa Rabary
A local jumps outside his flooded house, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, February 6 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
A local jumps outside his flooded house, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, February 6 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS

Antananarivo —  A cyclone killed at least 10 people in southeastern Madagascar, the second to hit the Indian Ocean island in just two weeks, triggering floods, bringing down buildings and cutting power, officials said on Sunday.

One of the worst-hit towns was Nosy Varika on the east coast where nearly  95% of buildings were destroyed “as if we had just been bombed” and floods cut access, an official said.

Cyclone Batsirai swept inland late on Saturday, slamming into the eastern coastline with heavy rain and wind speeds of 165km/h. It was projected it could displace as many as 150,000 people.

The damage from the storm compounded the destruction wreaked by Cyclone Ana, which hit the island, with a population of nearly 30,000,000, two weeks ago, killing 55 people and displacing 130,000

Madagascar’s office of disaster and risk management said in a bulletin late on Sunday 10 people had been killed. State radio said some died when their house collapsed in the town of Ambalavao, about 460km south of the capital Antananarivo.

“We saw only desolation: uprooted trees, fallen electric poles, roofs torn off by the wind, the city completely under water,” Nirina Rahaingosoa, a resident of Fianarantsoa, 420km south of the capital, told Reuters by phone.

Electricity was knocked out in the town as poles were toppled by gusts of winds that blew all night into Sunday morning, he said.

Willy Raharijaona, technical adviser to the vice-president of Madagascar’s Senate, said some parts of the southeast had been cut off from the surrounding areas by flooding.

“It’s as if we had just been bombed. The city of Nosy Varika is almost 95% destroyed,” he said. “The solid houses saw their roofs torn off by the wind. The wooden huts have for the most part been destroyed.”

Another resident who gave only one name, Raharijaona, told Reuters even schools and churches that had been preparing to shelter the displaced around Mananjary in the southeast had their roofs torn off.

In the central region of Haute Matsiatra, villagers shovelled mud from a road to clear damage from a landslide caused by Batsirai.

Cyclone Ana that struck the Indian Ocean Island nation on Jan. 22, leaving at least 55 dead from landslides and collapsed buildings and causing widespread flooding.

After ravaging Madagascar, Ana moved west, making landfall in Mozambique and continuing inland to Malawi. A total of 88 people were killed.

Reuters 

Dozens dead as tropical storm Ana strikes Southern Africa

Death toll from tropical storm Ana rises to 70  in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi
World
1 week ago

Frigid Texas temps to pose big problems for US state’s energy infrastructure

This freeze is less likely to lead to be a repeat of February 2021’s, which took down scores of power plants, triggering blackouts that left more ...
News
5 days ago

Nepal’s blossoming honey industry hits stormy weather

Heavy rain, prolonged drought and harsher winters have thrown off flowering seasons and destroyed blossoms across Nepal over the past decade, ...
World
3 weeks ago

Hurricane-force winds fuel wildfires in Colorado forcing evacuations

More than 500 dwellings were engulfed in flames forcing the evacuation of entire drought-stricken towns, while local officials warn there could be ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Heads of state line up to meet Xi in Beijing
World / Asia
2.
Officials issue fire warning for Western ...
World / Asia
3.
Russian forces almost ready for Ukraine invasion, ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia inks new gas deal with China
World / Europe
5.
Second cyclone to two weeks kills 10 in Madagascar
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.