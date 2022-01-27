World / Africa

Burkina Faso coup leaders order former ministers to toe the line

27 January 2022 - 17:08 Staff Writer
Men hold photographs of coup leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 25 2022. Picture: ANNE/MIMAULT/REUTERS
Men hold photographs of coup leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 25 2022. Picture: ANNE/MIMAULT/REUTERS

The junta that overthrew Burkina Faso’s government warned former ministers not to leave the capital or obstruct its military officers during talks on how to return to democratic elections, one of the politicians present said on Thursday.

The officers, who call themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), ousted President Roch Kabore on Monday, criticising him for failing to contain worsening violence by Islamist militants.

The MPSR has said it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order “within a reasonable time frame” but has not elaborated on its plans for a transition.

The MPSR’s leader, Lt Col Henri-Paul Damiba, met members of Kabore’s government on Wednesday, according to one of the former ministers present, who asked not to be named.

Damiba warned them not to do anything to obstruct the junta or travel outside the capital, but said he welcomed any contribution they could offer to the transition, the former minister said.

The junta is also due to meet representatives of trade unions on Thursday, according to an internal note from Burkina Faso’s main labour organisation that was seen by Reuters.

The meetings come before a planned emergency summit of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) on Friday to discuss how to respond to the coup.

Ecowas imposed sanctions after military takeovers on Mali in August 2020 and on Guinea in September 2021.

This latest coup in West and Central Africa comes amid increasingly bloody Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions in the Sahel region, eroding faith in democratic leaders to combat the problem.

The juntas in Mali and Guinea, as well as in the Central African nation of Chad, where the military took power in April 2021, have all set up similar transitional governments with a mixture of military officers and civilians.

The juntas in Mali and Chad agreed to 18-month transitions to democratic elections, while Guinea’s has not yet laid out a timeline.

Malian authorities, however, have gone back on their original commitment and have proposed to delay elections, originally scheduled for February, by up to four years.

Reuters

Burkina Faso coup bodes ill for regional stability

Imposition of sanctions on West African nation could embolden Islamist groups looking to expand in the Sahel
News
1 day ago

Kabore toppled for failure to deal with Islamist insurgency, say Burkina Faso putschists

Governments in Mali and Guinea faced same fate for failure to eradicate  Islamist insurgencies
News
2 days ago

Burkina Faso army says it has deposed President Kabore and closed borders

Soldiers say on state television they have  dissolved the government and suspended the constitution
World
2 days ago

Former Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

Keita led the country from 2013 until he was removed from office in a coup in 2020
World
1 week ago

West and Central Africa have world’s highest number of child soldiers

About 21,000 children recruited by armed groups in conflict-hit regions  over past five years, says Unicef
World
2 months ago

BOBBY GHOSH: Coup in Guinea comes at awkward moment for Macron

French president’s foreign policy is under scrutiny as he seeks re-election
Opinion
4 months ago
