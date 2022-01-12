Sadc troops to stay in Mozambique for another six months

Regional heads of state have agreed to extend the six-month-long intervention force deployment in northern Mozambique for another six months.
Southern African Development Community (Sadc) heads of state said in a communiqué after a one-day summit in Lilongwe, Malawi that they “noted the good progress made since the deployment of the Sadc mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate with associated budgetary implications”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now