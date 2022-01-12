World / Africa Sadc troops to stay in Mozambique for another six months B L Premium

Regional heads of state have agreed to extend the six-month-long intervention force deployment in northern Mozambique for another six months.

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) heads of state said in a communiqué after a one-day summit in Lilongwe, Malawi that they “noted the good progress made since the deployment of the Sadc mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate with associated budgetary implications”...