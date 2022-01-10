World / Africa

Air France suspends flights to Mali on security risks

Ecowas agreed restrictions against Mali over the interim authorities’ failure to hold democratic elections as agreed after a 2020 military coup

10 January 2022 - 16:16 Sudip Kar-Gupta and Cheick Diouara
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Paris/Bamako — Air France has suspended flights to Mali, an airline spokesperson said on Monday, because of security risks in the West African nation after sweeping new sanctions and border closures imposed by the regional bloc.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) on Sunday agreed a raft of restrictions against Mali, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities’ failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after a 2020 military coup.

Mali’s neighbours have closed their road and air borders, prompting regional airlines such as Ivory Coast’s national carrier Air Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso’s Air Burkina to halt flights to the Malian capital Bamako on Monday.

Mali’s interim government has condemned the latest sanctions as illegal and illegitimate and urged citizens to remain calm.

Reuters

West African bloc tightens sanctions imposed on Mali over election delay

Ecowas to close borders with Mali and impose economic sanctions after coup leaders postponed the vote
World
21 hours ago

Mali junta defies pressure on return to civilian rule

Mali’s military-dominated government on Saturday proposed a five-year transition period, defying international pressure to meet a February deadline ...
News
1 week ago

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

The suspension of benefits threatens Ethiopia's textile industry
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Juror’s revelations might not be enough to upset ...
World / Americas
2.
Fans of Novak Djokovic march in Melbourne’s ...
World / Asia
3.
IMF warns emerging economies to brace for Fed ...
World
4.
Russia predicts diplomacy will fail ahead of ...
World / Europe
5.
About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

At least 200 killed in reprisal attacks in northwest Nigeria

World / Africa

West African bloc tightens sanctions imposed on Mali over election delay

World / Africa

Zimbabwean exemption permit extended to end-2022

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.