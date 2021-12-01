World / Africa

No vaccine, no bonus, First Capital Bank Malawi tells staff

Malawi has twice had to destroy thousands of doses that were due to expire after low uptake

01 December 2021 - 17:09 Godfrey Marawanyika
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

First Capital Bank Malawi is offering Christmas bonuses to fully vaccinated staff and warned that those still holding out against Covid-19 inoculations risked missing out on annual bonuses in 2022, according to a circular seen by Bloomberg.

More than half of the lender’s 655 employees have already received shots, according to the November 30 circular by CEO Jaco Viljoen, which was confirmed by group head of marketing and communications Dennis Mambure.

All inoculated staff who provide vaccination cards to human resources by December 15 will receive two weeks of basic pay as part of December salaries, Viljoen said. 

“The annual performance bonuses are awarded at management’s discretion, and we also advise that if the bonuses are approved by the board in March 2022, staff who don’t have proof of vaccination will not be eligible for bonus allocation,” according to the letter.

By end-November, Malawi had administered a total of 1.41-million vaccine doses and recorded 61,901 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation. The country has had to destroy thousands of doses that were due to expire after low uptake, twice.

First Capital Bank Malawi is wholly owned by FMBCapital Holdings, which also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

More stories like this available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Aspen agrees terms with Johnson & Johnson for own brand of Covid-19 vaccine

Deal could lead to further agreement for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the jab, bolstering supply security in Africa
National
23 hours ago

Vaccine passports may start in early 2022

Passport system is expected to restrict access to public services and places of employment  and will not involve forced vaccination
National
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA ...
World
2.
Uganda launches air strikes against Allied ...
World / Africa
3.
WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global ...
World
4.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
5.
Barbados ditches Queen Elizabeth
World / Americas

Related Articles

Another 1-billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Africa, pledges Xi Jinping

News

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine mandates correct, so drop the task ...

Opinion / Editorials

Europe’s response to Omicron offers valuable lessons

Life

Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more Omicron cases emerge

World / Europe

Vaccine efficiency against Omicron likely to be strong, health expert says

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.