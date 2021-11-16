World / Africa

Deaths reported after two blasts in Ugandan capital Kampala

NTV Uganda reports that there were two blasts — one very close to parliament and one near the central police station

16 November 2021 - 10:46 Elias Biryabarema
A general view shows wreckages of police vehicles at the scene of a blast in Kampala, Uganda November 16 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA.
A general view shows wreckages of police vehicles at the scene of a blast in Kampala, Uganda November 16 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA.

Kampala — Two blasts in the centre of Uganda’s capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported.

NTV Uganda reported that “scores” had been injured and that there had been two blasts — one very close to parliament and one near the central police station. Parliament was being evacuated, the television station reported.

An NTV Uganda reporter said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

“First responders included Red Cross personnel who were using fire extinguishers to curb the fire on Parliamentary Avenue,” the station said in on Twitter.

Ugandan soldiers are fighting Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgents in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force. Al-Shabaab has carried out several deadly bombings in Uganda.

In October, Islamic State (IS) made its first claim of responsibility for a blast in Uganda. That bomb — packed with shrapnel — killed a waitress at a restaurant.

Also in October, Ugandan police said a suicide bomber had exploded on a bus, killing himself and injuring others. 

Reuters

Suspected M23 gunmen overrun villages near Uganda-Rwanda border

US issues a security alert on possible attack on the provincial capital of Goma
World
1 week ago

Tigrayan forces threaten to march on Addis Ababa

Rebellious forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region have pushed to within a day’s drive of Addis Ababa and are threatening to march on the capita
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Millions of unvaccinated Austrians placed in ...
World / Europe
2.
EU steps up sanctions against Belarus over border ...
World / Europe
3.
New Zealand anti-vaxxers told not to use the haka
World / Asia
4.
Indians ordered to work from home as smog engulfs ...
World / Asia
5.
Four police officers in Kenya guilty in death of ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Basic rights in Africa under threat from ‘digital authoritarianism’

World / Africa

Hutu rebels deny killing Italian ambassador in DRC

World / Africa

Bobi Wine withdraws Ugandan election result challenge

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.