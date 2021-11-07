World / Africa Addis on knife edge as pro-government support mobilises SA takes a wait-and-see approach as Western missions in Ethiopia’s capital start evacuating non-essential staff ahead of possible violence B L Premium

Thousands of pro-government Ethiopians gathered on Addis Ababa’s central Meskel Square on Sunday after opposition forces last week threatened to advance on the city and topple the government. Among the posters they carried were some denouncing the narratives by international media such as CNN and the BBC about the conflict.

According to Ethiopian media outlets the demonstration was to show a united front against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and nine opposition groups, which last week joined forces with the aim of overthrowing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government. The groups made the announcement at the National Press Club in Washington DC as US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman was in Addis Ababa to try to negotiate a ceasefire on the first anniversary of the conflict...