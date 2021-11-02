World / Africa

Zimbabwe stocks take a breather after 370% rally

Harare’s all share index posts a rare, four-day decline, with analysts saying the gains are overdone

02 November 2021 - 19:55 RAY NDLOVU
A broker makes a bid at a morning trading session of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS
A broker makes a bid at a morning trading session of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS

Zimbabwean stocks have paused for breath after soaring about 370% in 2021, a breakneck rally spurred by investors turning to the bourse as a haven against inflation.

Harare’s all share index posted a rare, four-day decline last week, with local market watchers saying the eye-watering gains have become overdone and a pullback was needed.

“The market does seem to be cooling off,” said Thedias Kasaira, MD of Imara Edwards Securities. 

The excessive increase in share prices was captured in at least one technical indicator: the 14-day relative strength index on the benchmark Harare stock gauge peaked at almost 99 on October 21, when stocks took their gains to 367% since the start of the year. That is well above the level of 70 that some technical analysts see as suggesting a market has risen too far and may be about to swing lower.

Though stocks may soon resume their ascent, as investors have few other options and locals with cash prefer to buy shares to avoid their money losing value. Annual inflation in October quickened to 54.5% and the central bank last week raised its main lending rate to 60% in an attempt to tame that increase and to stabilise the free-falling Zimbabwe dollar.

“Inflation is beginning to tick up again, there is clearly anxiety about exchange rates and no real conviction from a policy perspective from the authorities, despite some cosmetic attempted solutions,” said Lloyd Mlotshwa, head of research at Harare-based IH Securities. 

“That usually points to investors slipping back to [a] hedging mentality,” he said. “The only available legal and viable assets are really equities and property. Equities, at the very least, give you liquidity to enter and exit.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

MICHEL PIREU: Short sellers are not solely to blame for corporate disasters

Often accused of market manipulation, short sellers identify financial misrepresentation and help dampen over-enthusiasm
Opinion
8 months ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Unchecked welfare spending will lead SA into economic ruin

An analysis of recent national budgets gives the lie to the growth stimulus argument for a basic income grant, writes Isaah Mhlanga.
Opinion
1 week ago

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

Truck drivers have been queueing for up to 10 days since toll company Zimborders began collecting fees
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China urges families to stock up with basics
World / Asia
2.
Elon Musk will donate $6bn if UN can offer a plan ...
World
3.
Boomer wealth in Florida is exacerbating ...
World / Americas
4.
EU and US trade deal takes aim at China’s ‘dirty’ ...
World
5.
China’s ‘whack-a-mole’ effort to end Covid-19 ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Zimbabwe says it has stake in Kuvimba to help compensate white farmers

World / Africa

Questions over shadowy partners in Zimbabwe’s revival plan

World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s president extends lockdown by two weeks

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.