Funding is critical for a just energy transition

The UN conference on climate change (COP26) has rightly put the focus on climate change and the transition to net-zero. For Africa, this is particularly important because the continent is likely to bear much of the brunt of climate change if it is not arrested in time.

However, Africa’s other big challenge is to achieve all of this while also making progress on its other development goals, as set out in the UN’s own 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From Europe and North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries, to Asia in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, fossil fuels have played an important role in economic growth and lifting people out of poverty. That option is not available for Africa.

In short, Africa requires a just transition to a clean energy future, one that will need substantial investment in renewable sources of energy to meet its growth and development ambitions.

SA’s challenges

Renewable energy has been recognised by the government as a way of tackling its power shortages. Earlier this year, the government announced that private sector-embedded power projects with a capacity of up to 100MW will be exempt from having to apply for a generation licence. This is likely to benefit renewable projects in particular.

And then, more recently, SA’s state-owned power supplier Eskom committed itself to achieving net-zero by 2050 — a process that will only be possible if it is able to roll out significant renewable capacity.

Martin Meyer, head of power and infrastructure finance at Investec, points out that as part of this plan, Eskom needs to decommission its coal-fired plants and replace them with renewable energy sources.

“In terms of Eskom’s renewable energy power programme, it has procured in excess of 6000MW of renewable power, with bid window five around the corner,” he says.

“So Eskom has achieved a fair amount of transition already and going forward, will need to roll out between 6 and 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power per year to transition away from coal.”

Notwithstanding challenges such as Eskom’s high levels of debt and a need to upgrade the grid, the opportunity set is considerable. A recent report on the local energy landscape by Investec, SA’s technical wind power potential is 6700GW, in theory enough to power the world. If SA were to erect wind turbines on just 0.6% of its land surface, it would generate about 75GW, roughly equal to the nation’s electricity demand. This is not limited to one or two provinces either — 80% of SA generates enough wind to generate low-cost wind energy.