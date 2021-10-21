World / Africa Eswatini lifts halting of WhatsApp and Facebook services B L Premium

Eswatini officials have lifted a suspension of Facebook services after having earlier shut access to the platform in the midst of escalating political violence and crisis in that country.

In a statement on Tuesday, MTN said its Eswatini unit “along with other operators” had received a directive from the Eswatini Communications Commission (ESCCOM) “to suspend with immediate effect access to Facebook and Facebook Messenger until further notice.” ..