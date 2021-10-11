World / Africa

Zimbabwe dollar in danger of collapsing, warns main business group

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries says regulatory crackdown and efforts to stamp out black market will worsen situation

11 October 2021 - 22:44 Nelson Banya
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Harare  — Zimbabwe’s currency is in danger of collapsing as companies resort to the US dollar for transactions, the country’s main business group said in a letter to its members, amid a crackdown on black market currency trading.

Following the arrest of scores of foreign currency traders over the past few weeks alleged to be involved in black market US dollar trading, the government on Thursday threatened to suspend the licences of businesses using black market rates to price their goods and services.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the largest representative body for business, said it had cautioned the government against criminalising firms and traders, according to the letter sent last week and shared with the media on Monday.

“The greatest risk facing the economy right now is an inappropriate policy response to the rising parallel market premium,” the organisation said, referring to the difference between official and black market currency values.

“Clamping down on informal foreign exchange trading in the absence of a viable formal market will have catastrophic consequences for the economy.”

The value of the domestic currency had weakened to Z$88/$ on the official market by October 11 from Z$2.5/$ in February 2019. It trades significantly weaker, at about 170 to the dollar, on the black market, according to online currency rate monitoring website zimrates.com.

The CZI said the weekly foreign currency auction system introduced by the government in June 2020 needed to be overhauled as it was no longer efficient, taking as many as 15 weeks — instead of the intended two days — to allocate foreign exchange, which was hobbling growth of business.

“The Zimbabwe dollar is now in real peril ... well considered policy measures must be implemented by the authorities aimed at bringing back confidence into the currency markets,” the CZI said.

The nation abandoned its currency in 2009 but President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered its return in 2019.

Reuters 

Dollar drought bites Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency auction market was supposed to solve its forex woes. But a lack of available dollars is still driving down the value of ...
Features
4 days ago

WATCH: Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube courts investors

The government plans to raise $200m in a debut domestic dollar bond sale
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Navy deployed as new lava from La Palma volcano ...
World / Europe
2.
Minks to get Covid jabs
World / Europe
3.
Congo’s $6bn China mining deal comes under fire
World / Africa
4.
Covid-19 survivors at risk of lingering heart ...
World
5.
UK police to take no further action in sex crime ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zimbabwe’s government warns against new bout of land grabs

World / Africa

No Southern African Spring on the horizon, rather a longer winter of discontent

Opinion

Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells Zimbabwe businesses

World / Africa

EXCLUSIVE: Zimbabwe’s finance minister on paying farmers

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.