Sadc meets to chart way forward to help troubled Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that while the political and security situation in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region was relatively peaceful and stable, the region had its share of challenges.

“As we deal with the security situation in support of our sister country, we are confident that, like in any other Sadc undertakings, security and stability in Mozambique will be restored,” Ramaphosa said in opening remarks to an extraordinary Sadc trioka meeting in Pretoria.

The president told the meeting, which included Mozambique, the commitment and solidarity of Sadc members was shown by the generous support of member states that contributed personnel to the rapid force sent to Mozambique.

As chair of Sadc’s organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, he said the summit had been convened to review the operations of its mission in Mozambique.

Ramaphosa said that the Sadc extraordinary summit in Maputo on June 23 had agree to the deployment of a standby force with rapid deployment capability to Mozambique from July 15. Its mandate was to combat terrorism and violent extremists in the country’s Cabo Delgado province.