World / Africa

Sadc meets to chart way forward to help troubled Mozambique

05 October 2021 - 19:01 Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Sadc heads of state meeting in Pretoria that terrorism will not be tolerated in the region. File photo/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Sadc heads of state meeting in Pretoria that terrorism will not be tolerated in the region. File photo/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that while the political and security situation in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region was relatively peaceful and stable, the region had its share of challenges.

“As we deal with the security situation in support of our sister country, we are confident that, like in any other Sadc undertakings, security and stability in Mozambique will be restored,” Ramaphosa said in opening remarks to an extraordinary Sadc trioka meeting in Pretoria.

The president told the meeting, which included Mozambique, the commitment and solidarity of Sadc members was shown by the generous support of member states that contributed personnel to the rapid force sent to Mozambique.

As chair of Sadc’s organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, he said the summit had been convened to review the operations of its mission in Mozambique.

Ramaphosa said that the Sadc extraordinary summit in Maputo on June 23 had agree to the deployment of a standby force with rapid deployment capability to Mozambique from July 15. Its mandate was to combat terrorism and violent extremists in the country’s Cabo Delgado province.

Ramaphosa told parliament in July the deployment would be for an initial three months and cost R984m.

“This deployment was approved for an initial period of three months subject to extension for further periods, depending on the evolution of the operational situation on the ground in Mozambique,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the mission was to be preceded by the deployment of a regional co-ordination mechanism.

Ramaphosa said as the mandate of the Sadc mission is due to expire on October 15, the summit will receive a report and assessment of the regional co-ordination mechanism and recommendations on a way forward.

The summit will receive a report from Mozambique on their own analysis and assessment and provide a report on their contribution to the Sadc mission, with the emphasis on progress but also focusing on whatever challenges may lie ahead. The meeting will also propose ways to keep the mission on track going forward.

“We are determined as a region that we pledge our solidarity and continue giving our support to Mozambique as it goes through this troubled moment in its life. These acts of terrorism and insurgency have disrupted ordinary people’s lives and it has therefore been important for the Sadc to come to the support of Mozambique.”

Ramaphosa said the Sadc would offer the same support to any member state facing the same challenges as Mozambique.

“Through acting in the way we are now, with this mission and deployment, we are making it very clear as a region that we will not tolerate any acts of terrorism targeted against our people in whatever country in the region.”

Acting as one, Ramaphosa said the Sadc would collaborate and co-operate in aid of Mozambique.

The summit is attended by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Namibia President Hage Geingob and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.  

Making his first remarks as Sadc executive secretary at the summit, Elias Magosi said: “The Sadc mission in Mozambique was deployed on July 9, starting with the regional co-ordination mechanism in Maputo, and attained full operational capability on August 30. I am glad to report that since its deployment the mission has registered considerable progress with life returning to normal in some parts of the region.”

He said this was all thanks to the work of Sadc forces on the ground. However, regrettably, the mission had lost three soldiers from Botswana and two from Tanzania.

TimesLIVE

Sadc forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique

Landmines and IEDs are now being used by insurgents, ‘changing the course of the conflict’
World
2 weeks ago

US needs to change tack in how it tackles terrorism

Despite the public’s rejection of ‘forever wars’, the US will need to maintain military pressure on radical networks
World
3 weeks ago

Only if Mozambique ends Islamist attacks can gas ambitions be realised

Four months after IS gunmen overran Palma, a town housing TotalEnergies contractors, the insurgents still control swathes of territory and a key port ...
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Pandora Papers: World’s rich and powerful deny ...
World
2.
Indian shop workers win the right to sit
World / Asia
3.
UK feels pain of kicking imported labour habit
World / Europe
4.
India energy crisis looms as coal stocks dwindle
World / Asia
5.
New Zealand opts for strategy to live with ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

SA ‘revokes’ support for Mthunzi Mdwaba’s bid to lead the International Labour ...

National

NICOLE FRITZ: Remember al-Bashir, Mr Zuma, when you appeal to the ICC

Opinion / Columnists

Sadc forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.