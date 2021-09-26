Zimbabwe’s $4.2bn platinum deal teeters on the brink
Project is failing to take off, and several promises made have been broken
26 September 2021 - 16:37
Karo Resources a unit of JSE-listed Tharisa Resources appears to be floundering in its purported $4.2bn platinum venture in Zimbabwe, as the project is failing to take off, missing several promises made.
Zimbabwe signed the Karo Resources deal in 2018, with Tharisa Resources saying it expected to the first output of platinum group metals (PGM) by 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now