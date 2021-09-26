World / Africa Zimbabwe’s $4.2bn platinum deal teeters on the brink Project is failing to take off, and several promises made have been broken B L Premium

Karo Resources a unit of JSE-listed Tharisa Resources appears to be floundering in its purported $4.2bn platinum venture in Zimbabwe, as the project is failing to take off, missing several promises made.

Zimbabwe signed the Karo Resources deal in 2018, with Tharisa Resources saying it expected to the first output of platinum group metals (PGM) by 2020...