World / Africa

Vaccine-evading variants could arise in Africa, study shows

African and international organisations say low rates of vaccination on the continent could lead to Covid-19 mutations

10 September 2021 - 09:22 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: 123RF/PERI76
Picture: 123RF/PERI76

The proliferation of Covid-19 variants in Africa, partly attributed to the low rates of vaccination on the continent, could lead to vaccine-evading mutations that complicate attempts to end the pandemic, a group of 112 African and 25 international organisations said.

A study of genomes from 33 African nations and two “overseas territories,” published in the journal Science on Thursday, tracks the evolution of the pandemic across the continent and the emergence of a number of so-called Variants of Concern (VOC) and Variants of Interest (VOI). One of those, Beta, spread around the globe earlier this year and rendered some vaccines partially ineffective.

The “slow rollout of vaccines in most African countries creates an environment in which the virus can replicate and evolve,”  the organisations said. “This will almost certainly produce additional VOCs, any of which could derail the global fight against Covid-19.”

While more than half of the population of the US and more than 60% of people living in the EU are fully vaccinated, just 3.2% of Africa’s 1.2-billion people have been fully dosed. That has resulted in a third wave of infections in many countries and the emergence of a new variant in SA known as C.1.2.

The study showed that Covid-19 was introduced to most African nations from Europe, and in turn the continent has exported the variants it spawned back to European countries. Different strains of the virus spread around the continent mainly from SA, Nigeria and Kenya - three of the African countries with the strongest links to the wider world.

The Beta variant, identified in SA in December, quickly raced as far north as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, most likely along the road and rail routes that connect the country’s ports with the subcontinent, the study said.

The research is the first major output by Africa’s leading scientists in an effort to increase the continent’s ability to produce and analyse genomic data. Two variants in West Africa and East Africa, known as B.1.525 and A.23.1, need to be contained, it said.

‘Assume the worst’

“There is strong evidence that both of these VOIs are rising in frequency in the regions where they have been detected, which suggests that they may possess higher fitness than other variants,” the scientists said. “Although more focused research on the biological properties of these VOIs is needed to confirm whether they should be considered VOCs, it would be prudent to assume the worst.”

The study was done in co-operation with the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention.

“If the virus keeps evolving on the African continent, this will become a global problem,” said Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatics professor who helped put together the study and runs gene-sequencing institutions at two SA universities. “It is our moral duty to try to protect Africa and the world.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

How Denmark weathered the Covid storm — sex and all

Clear and transparent communication from the health authority has helped the country reach high vaccination rates
World
1 day ago

BENEDICT ORAMAH: Independence, not isolation, needed for Africa to overcome vaccine nationalism

Vaccination debacle shows African nations must rely less on others and more on fellow Africans
Opinion
20 hours ago

Biden to mandate vaccinations for federal workforce

US president will also detail plans to begin booster shots for all Americans
World
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China sells oil reserves to drive down prices for ...
World / Asia
2.
Taliban interim government allows foreigners to ...
World / Asia
3.
German finance ministry probed over failure to ...
World / Europe
4.
Blue-collar wages pack more punch as UK scrambles ...
World / Europe
5.
Drop in vaccine efficacy and unvaccinated drive ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Covid-19 vaccines offer strong protection to healthcare workers and elderly, ...

National / Health

Sanlam says pandemic’s persistence a concern as it eyes growth in Africa

Companies / Financial Services

Sinovac set to launch phase 3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine in children in SA

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.