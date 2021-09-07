World / Africa

Zimbabwe orders state employees to get vaccinated or resign

Zimbabwe has 125,671 confirmed coronavirus cases and has recorded 4,493 deaths

07 September 2021 - 13:12 Godfrey Marawanyika
The Zimbabwe flag. Picture. 1233RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
The Zimbabwe flag. Picture. 1233RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING

Zimbabwe’s government ordered state employees who are unwilling to be vaccinated to resign to reduce the risk of them spreading the virus to others.

“If you are now working for us, we are now saying get vaccinated,” Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said in an interview on Tuesday with privately owned radio station ZiFM Stereo.

“You can enjoy your rights in the streets or at your home, we are not forcing you to be vaccinated,” Ziyambi said. “But if you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people you are serving, get vaccinated. But if you want to enjoy your rights which are in the constitution, you can resign.”

While the government is encouraging the nation’s teachers to get vaccinated, “there will come a time when we don’t want any teacher who is not vaccinated,” the minister said.

Zimbabwe has 125,671 confirmed coronavirus cases and has recorded 4,493 deaths from the disease, according to Health Ministry data.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Zimbabwe: A tale of two injustices

Two Zimbabwean men spent eight years behind bars in their country for a crime they did not commit
Features
2 months ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Spirit of Madiba hovers over Kenya and Zimbabwe

The governments of Kenya and Zimbabwe could take a lesson from Nelson Mandela when it comes to upholding the rule of law
Opinion
3 months ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Been there, done that, long before Zim tried it out

Former president Jacob Zuma also tried to force through the tenure of a chief justice
Opinion
3 months ago

Zimbabwe justice minister accuses judiciary of being ‘captured’

President had extended chief justice’s tenure by five years
World
3 months ago

Zimbabwe summons Vatican envoy to explain Catholic bishops’ criticism

Harare takes offence at accusations that the government lacks the knowledge, skill or stability to rule
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Guinea junta reopens air routes ahead of meeting ...
World / Africa
2.
Saadi Gaddafi heads to Turkey after release from ...
World / Africa
3.
Empty shelves put pressure on Boris Johnson’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Putsch removes Guinea leader Alpha Conde from ...
World / Africa
5.
Brazil suspends beef exports to China after mad ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine protection may have sealed case for passports

Opinion / Columnists

Discovery plays pathfinder

Business

ADRIAN GORE: Why we are mandating vaccines for Discovery’s SA-based employees

Opinion

How the airline industry is preparing for a future of safe air travel

Opinion

Discovery first on JSE to introduce mandatory jabs for all staff

Companies / Healthcare

State considers vaccine passports for businesses and public amenities

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.