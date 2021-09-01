World / Africa

Egypt ramps up vaccine production

Country aims to become a hub for vaccine exports to Africa

01 September 2021 - 15:51 Sherif Fahmy
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES

Cairo — Egypt is ramping up production of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine as it aims to become a hub for vaccine exports to Africa and protect its own population of more than 100-million from a fourth wave of infections.

The government is preparing new facilities that it says could produce several million vaccine doses daily, and is also in talks with an unspecified European vaccine producer.

“We are in discussions with other companies because it is important to us that we diversify our sources, and hopefully soon we will announce our partnership with a European company,” said Dr Heba Wali, president of the state-run Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera).

Wali, speaking at Vacsera’s headquarters, said 1-million doses of the Vacsera-Sinovac jab had already been distributed within Egypt.

In recent months, Egypt has also received shipments of vaccines made by Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson.

Nearly 7.5-million people in Egypt had received at least one dose of a vaccine, health minister Hala Zayed said last week as she announced a push to accelerate jabs. A fourth wave of Covid-19 infections is expected to peak in late September after a lull in infections, according to Zayed.

A new Vacsera facility outside Cairo aims to begin production in November and have a capacity of 1-billion vaccines per year.

“We aim to not only be self-sufficient regarding the vaccine, but we hope to export it to our brothers in African countries and the entire region,” Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Wali said Egypt’s Chinese partners had overseen the local production lines, and she dismissed doubts about the Sinovac shot’s efficacy, citing its approval by the World Health Organization.

“However, with the appearance of new strains of the virus, companies always study their vaccines and their effectiveness with these new strains, and if any company confirms that it is ineffective, they will (further) develop their vaccine.”

On Tuesday, Egypt reported 263 new cases, bringing its total to 288,162, including 16,727 deaths. Officials and experts say the real number is far higher but not reflected in government figures because of low testing rates and the exclusion of private lab results.

Reuters

Covid vax maker eyes malaria, TB

The EU has said it wants to back the development of vaccine production hubs in at least three African countries, including Senegal and SA.
Business
3 days ago

Africa has to invest in vaccine-making capacity, WTO chief says

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says proposed waiver of intellectual property rights to make drugs would be meaningless since  continent lacks manufacturing ...
World
1 month ago

Covid-weary world faces a reality check

Around the globe, countries are finding the pandemic is likely to have a long tail
World
1 month ago

BONANG MOHALE: Ringleaders fomenting unrest must face full might of the law

Acts of treason and sabotage against people, property and the economy need to be dealt with swiftly and decisively
Opinion
1 month ago

US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with poorer countries

White House lays out plan to share 55-million vaccine doses across the globe
National
2 months ago

Senegal aims to make Covid-19 vaccines

West African country to team up with Belgian company Univercells as Africa seeks to boost manufacturing of drugs
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Theranos fraud trial gets under way with jurors ...
World / Americas
2.
Joe Biden tells Americans in national address ‘it ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan’s contaminated Moderna vaccines: what we ...
World / Asia
4.
Visits to US doctors are becoming a walk in the ...
World / Americas
5.
Taliban fire weapons as final US troops exit ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.