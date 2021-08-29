World / Africa

PODCAST | Knox Chitiyo examines Zimbabwe’s political and investment environment

29 August 2021 - 23:38 Desné Masie
Knox Chitiyo. Picture: SUPPLIED
In this episode of  African Business podcast  we are joined by Dr Knox Chitiyo, associate fellow, Chatham House Africa Programme, one of the world’s leading analysts on Zimbabwe.

Dr Chitiyo talks us through the recent political and economic history of Zimbabwe, as well as the outlook for the current political economy and investment environment. We also talk about how this has been affected by Covid-19.

Finally, we discuss Zimbabwe’s international relations with its neighbours in the region and the wider global community as it advocates to normalise its international standing in the post-Mugabe era.

