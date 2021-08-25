World / Africa

Boko Haram fighters kill at least 16 soldiers in attack on military post in southern Niger

25 August 2021 - 22:30 Boureima Balima
A Niger soldier patrols along the border in Maradi region. Picture: GILES CLARKE/GETTY IMAGES
A Niger soldier patrols along the border in Maradi region. Picture: GILES CLARKE/GETTY IMAGES

Niamey — Hundreds of Boko Haram militants attacked a military post in southern Niger overnight, killing 16 soldiers and wounding nine more, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

About 50 of the militants were killed in the resulting combat in the West African country’s Diffa region and some weapons were recovered, the ministry said in a statement.

The Boko Haram insurgency broke out in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, but violence frequently spills over into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon in the Lake Chad Basin.

Jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State have killed hundreds of civilians in the region in 2021.

On Monday, armed men had killed 37 civilians, including 14 children, in an attack on a village of Banibangou, in the Tillabery region near the Malian border, a security service memo said.

More than  100 people were killed in the same region in January.

In December, another attack blamed on Boko Haram claimed the lives of 28 people and 800 homes were razed in Diffa.

Reuters

Gunmen kill dozens in attack on Niger village

Suspected jihadist groups in the area have killed  more than 420 civilians in 2021, says HRW
World
1 week ago

Dozens killed in Burkina Faso as rebels and army clash

At least 47 people, including 30 civilians and 14 soldiers, killed by rebels in Arbinda town
World
6 days ago

Italy calls for Africa task force to combat Islamic State threats

IS affiliates have claimed gains  in Nigeria, the Sahel, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo
World
1 month ago

Only if Mozambique ends Islamist attacks can gas ambitions be realised

Four months after IS gunmen overran Palma, a town housing TotalEnergies contractors, the insurgents still control swathes of territory and a key port ...
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China tightens oversight of accounting firms in ...
World / Asia
2.
Biden and Taliban rule out evacuation extension ...
World / Asia
3.
T Rowe Price and Amundi cash in as bets on Zambia ...
World / Africa
4.
The sooner we finish, the better, Joe Biden says ...
World / Asia
5.
Zambia’s new leader pledges to get finances under ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Taliban’s return is a toxic danger to the world

Opinion / Columnists

Nigerians sell homes and land to free children

World / Africa

Nigerian students face lack of education due to kidnappings

World / Africa

Nigerian central bank warns staff of heightened risk of kidnapping

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.