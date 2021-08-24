World / Africa

Chad’s former president Hissene Habre dies

Pitiless dictator and butcher of his people, Hissene Habre, dies in hospital while serving a life jail term in Senegal

24 August 2021 - 17:28 Diadie Ba
Former Chad president Hissene Habre. File photo: REUTERS/ALIOU MBAYE
Former Chad president Hissene Habre. File photo: REUTERS/ALIOU MBAYE

Former Chad president Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal aged 79, said a spokesperson at the Senegalese justice ministry.     

Habre ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990 after deposing his predecessor Goukouni Oueddeiduring. Thousands were killed, tortured and raped during his presidency, which ended when he was ousted in 1990.

He fell ill in jail about a week ago and was taken to a clinic in the capital Dakar before being moved to the Hospital Principal, where he died on Tuesday. The cause of death was not yet clear.

After a landmark trial in 2016 in Senegal, where he fled after being run out of office, Habre was sentenced to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents.

“Hissene Habre will go down in history as one of the world’s most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people, burned down entire villages, sent women to serve as sexual slaves for his troops and built clandestine dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies,” said Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, who has worked with Habre’s victims since 1999.

Reuters

Cash strapped Zimbabwe gets $961m from IMF

Funds are part of IMF’s record $650bn allocation to member nations
World
2 hours ago

Scores face starvation in Madagascar amid worst drought since 1981

Hundreds of thousands may be left without the means to eat or get clean water, UN co-ordinator warns
World
1 day ago

Bandits in northwest Nigeria release 15 students after parents pay ransom

School administrator confirms parents raised and paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken on July 5
World
1 day ago
