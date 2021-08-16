Zambian president concedes defeat in landslide election

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Monday that he would comply with the result of last week’s election, which he lost in a shock landslide to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” Lungu said in a short televised address to the nation.

This is an about-turn from his protests on Sunday that the election had not been free and fair.

The electoral commission said Hichilema so far had 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201, with all but one of the 156 constituencies counted.

“I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia,” electoral commission chair Esau Chulu said in a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

That would make the third time that power has shifted peacefully from a ruling party to the opposition since the southern African country’s independence from Britain in 1964.

Across Zambia, celebrations broke out in the streets as Hichilema’s supporters, wearing the red and yellow of his United Party for National Development (UPND), danced and sang while drivers honked their horns.

Celebrations could be short-lived, however: Zambia is in dire financial straits, and it became the continent’s first pandemic-era sovereign default in November after failing to keep up with its international debt payments.

That was owing to an explosive mix of depressed commodity prices, which had pushed Zambia into recession well before the pandemic, and a brutal slowdown in economic activity caused by the pandemic itself.

Hichilema, 59, a former CEO at an accounting firm before entering politics, now faces the task of trying to revive Zambia’s fortunes. The economy has been buoyed only slightly by more favourable copper prices, now hovering around decade highs, driven partly by the boom in electric cars.

In 2020, Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper miner, produced a record output of the metal. IMF support is on hold until after the vote, as is a debt restructuring plan seen as an early test for a new global plan aimed at easing the burden of poor countries.

Reuters