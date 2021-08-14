World / Africa

PODCAST | Impact of Covid-19 and the climate crisis on Africa's energy transition

14 August 2021
In this episode of African Business podcast we are joined by Kevin Kariuki, Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth at the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) to discuss the ways in which the AfDB is supporting Africa’s energy transition in light of the climate crisis and the need to balance Africa’s increasing energy demands with ensuring that these energy sources are renewable and green.

We also discuss the ways in which the private sector can participate in and contribute to realising the provision of reliable energy sources across the continent, particularly through the independent power producer programmes. Kariuki also describes the ways in which the pandemic has affected these initiatives. 

