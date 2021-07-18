World / Africa Zimbabwe suffers shortages after SA’s transport seizes up Businesses fret over shortages of basic commodities and critical raw materials BL PREMIUM

The Zimbabwean economy is beginning to feel the ripple effects of last week’s unrest in SA, with a number of businesses fretting over the shortages of basic commodities and critical raw materials.

SA is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner as the country imports goods worth about $2bn (almost R29bn) annually from its southern neighbour...