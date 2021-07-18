Zimbabwe suffers shortages after SA’s transport seizes up
Businesses fret over shortages of basic commodities and critical raw materials
18 July 2021 - 18:11
The Zimbabwean economy is beginning to feel the ripple effects of last week’s unrest in SA, with a number of businesses fretting over the shortages of basic commodities and critical raw materials.
SA is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner as the country imports goods worth about $2bn (almost R29bn) annually from its southern neighbour...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now