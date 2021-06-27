World / Africa

Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells Zimbabwe businesses

Human right lawyer says forcing people to be vaccinated is against the country’s constitution

BL PREMIUM
27 June 2021 - 18:01 Kevin Samaita

The Zimbabwean government says it intends to make vaccination compulsory for all business operators in the country and President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday said no-one in the country will escape vaccination. 

Mnangagwa’s government is panicking over soaring Covid-19 cases and wants all workers and operators of both large and small businesses to be vaccinated or close shop...

