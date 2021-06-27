World / Africa Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells Zimbabwe businesses Human right lawyer says forcing people to be vaccinated is against the country’s constitution BL PREMIUM

The Zimbabwean government says it intends to make vaccination compulsory for all business operators in the country and President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday said no-one in the country will escape vaccination.

Mnangagwa’s government is panicking over soaring Covid-19 cases and wants all workers and operators of both large and small businesses to be vaccinated or close shop...