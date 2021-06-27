Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells Zimbabwe businesses
Human right lawyer says forcing people to be vaccinated is against the country’s constitution
27 June 2021 - 18:01
The Zimbabwean government says it intends to make vaccination compulsory for all business operators in the country and President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday said no-one in the country will escape vaccination.
Mnangagwa’s government is panicking over soaring Covid-19 cases and wants all workers and operators of both large and small businesses to be vaccinated or close shop...
