World / Africa

Ivory Coast former leader Guillaume Soro gets life sentence for plotting coup

Former rebel chief, in exile in Europe, sentenced in absentia for plot against President Alassane Ouattara

23 June 2021 - 22:19 Ange Aboa
Guillaume Soro. Picture: REUTERS / THIERRY GOUEGNONG
Guillaume Soro. Picture: REUTERS / THIERRY GOUEGNONG

Abidjan  —  An Ivory Coast court on Wednesday sentenced former prime minister and rebel leader Guillaume Soro in absentia to life in prison on charges of plotting a coup against his former ally President Alassane Ouattara.

Soro, who is in exile in Europe, was charged with conspiracy and an attempted attack on state authority. He has repeatedly denied the charges and denounced them as politically motivated.

“This trial has demonstrated once again the corruption of the Ivorian judiciary and its wilful submission to the diktats of the executive,” Soro said in a statement after the verdict.

The case has raised tensions in a country still recovering from a brief civil war a decade ago, during which Soro led the rebels that swept Ouattara to power after a disputed election.

Soro went on to serve as prime minister and speaker of parliament under Ouattara, but the two men later fell out as the president made clear he would oppose Soro’s own presidential ambitions.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Soro in December 2019, just before he planned to return home from Europe to launch his presidential campaign.

Soro was also accused of stealing public funds, for which he was convicted and sentenced in 2020 to 20 years in prison. He denies those charges too.

The court on Wednesday also handed 20-year prison sentences to several of Soro’s close associates for participating in the coup plot. It dissolved his political party and ordered the seizure of its property and any weapons acquired by Soro and his allies.

Soro used the 2010-2011 civil war and its aftermath to stockpile hundreds of tonnes of weapons, UN investigators have alleged. Soro has denied this.

Reuters 

Former president Laurent Gbagbo returns to Ivory Coast after decade of exile

Ivory Coast's former leader returns for the  first time since  ICC acquittal, but faces 20-year prison sentence at home
World
6 days ago

Ivory Coast power shortages hit industry and West African neighbours

Low water levels at hydropower dams blamed as power outages affect businesses and cocoa sector
World
1 month ago

Burkina Faso former president Compaore to stand trial for predecessor’s murder

Compaore, who ruled Burkina Faso for 27 years, charged in absentia in assassination of Thomas Sankara
World
2 months ago

Liberian rebel leader convicted of atrocities in landmark Swiss judgment

Alieu Kosiah was found guilty of murder and rape during Liberia's civil war a quarter century ago and sentenced to 20 years in prison
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Blockbusters are back
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming ...
World / Africa
3.
As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus ...
World
4.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa
5.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

AU observers say Ethiopia’s elections ‘credible’ despite challenges

World / Africa

Sadc leaders agree to deploy standby force to Mozambique

World / Africa

DRC locks horns with Dan Gertler over ‘expired oil permits’

World / Africa

Covid-19 cases surge in Africa with fewer than 1% fully vaccinated

World / Africa

Zambia’s founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.