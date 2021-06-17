World / Africa

IMF says Nigeria’s renewed use of fuel subsidies is a concern

The Nigerian economy has started to gradually recover but unemployment is high, says IMF

17 June 2021 - 19:37 Marc Jones
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P. CHRISTO
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

London  — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it was concerned by Nigeria's move to renew fuel subsidies and urged the government to continue efforts to unify its exchange rates.

Africa's largest oil exporter, which still has to import almost all its fuel needs due to lack of refining capacity, said  it had ended costly fuel subsidies in 2020.

It also has multiple naira rates running in parallel that were put in place during a 2016 oil price crash to avoid a big devaluation but which have underpinned an unofficial exchange market.

“The mission (IMF team) expressed its concern with the resurgence of fuel subsidies,” the IMF team, lead by  Jesmin Rahman, said in a statement after virtual meetings with the Nigerian authorities.

“The Nigerian economy has started to gradually recover from the negative effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic. After sharp output contractions in the second and third quarters, GDP growth turned positive in the fourth quarter of 2020 and growth reached 0.5% year on year in the first quarter of 2021, supported by agriculture and services sectors. Nevertheless, the employment level continues to fall dramatically and, together with other socioeconomic indicators, is far below pre-pandemic levels. Inflation slightly decelerated in May but remained elevated at 17.9%, owing to high food price inflation.

“Tax revenue collections are gradually recovering but, with fuel subsidies resurfacing, additional spending for Covid-19 vaccines, and to address security challenges, the fiscal deficit of the government is expected to remain elevated at 5.5%  of GDP. 

“The mission recommended maintaining the momentum towards fully unifying all exchange rate windows and establishing a market-clearing exchange rate,” it added.

The country's central bank has recently been letting the currency's official value gradually weaken in an apparent move to allow it to converge with what is known as the Nafex rate, a market-determined rate for investors and exporters.

The IMF's comments come after the World Bank this week said the central bank's management of the foreign exchange regime had reduce access to foreign exchange, undermining investor confidence and investment appetite.

The IMF also said in its statement on Thursday that Nigeria's banking industry remained well capitalised with the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) contained.

“Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what share of forborne loans may turn non-performing as the impact of the pandemic abates,” it said, adding that NPLs often rose towards the end of an economic crisis.

Reuters

Millions slide into poverty as inflation thwarts Nigeria’s recovery

Criminality increases as rising prices deplete already meagre incomes, World Bank says
World
1 day ago

STEVEN KUO: Relax. Africa is not at the top of Beijing’s economic agenda

Competition from China is not as extensive as some think it is
Opinion
7 hours ago

Nigeria beefs up maritime efforts to curtail piracy

Gulf of Guinea accounts for 95% of the 135 seafarers kidnapped in 2020
World
6 days ago

Surging food import costs threaten world’s poorest, FAO warns

The world’s food import bill, including shipping costs, is projected to reach $1.715-trillion this year
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden confronts Putin on Navalny and cyberattacks
World
2.
Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda admitted to ...
World / Africa
3.
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57
World / Africa
4.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa
5.
Third Covid-19 vaccine shot lifts response in ...
World

Related Articles

Uber and Bolt drivers in Nigeria and Kenya protest over rising costs

Companies

Nigeria is enduring rising food costs and high unemployment

World / Africa

Nigeria bets on solar for Covid recovery and reliable power supply

World / Africa

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s youth are on the march against old order

Opinion / Columnists

Nigeria may sell shares in state oil giant

World / Africa

Nigeria braces for backlash as government ends fuel subsidies

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.