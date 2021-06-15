World / Africa

CARTOON: Bye bye Bibi

15 June 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, June 15 2021
Tuesday, June 15 2021

Bennett’s fragile coalition replaces Netanyahu to end era for Israel

Parliament approves a new ‘government of change’ led by nationalist in razor-thin vote of confidence
World
22 hours ago

All eyes on Israel premier Naftali Bennett as he trades tech for politics

Had new premier stayed in business, some say, he would have been one the richest Israelis
Opinion
22 hours ago

Israel’s allies in Gulf Arab states in awkward position

The UAE and Bahrain must have known that their alliance with Israel would be strained over the treatment of Palestinians but it is unlikely they ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Likud or not, Netanyahu may have to go

Scandal-plagued Benjamin Netanyahu is once again fighting for his political life
News & Fox
1 week ago
Monday, June 14 2021
Monday, June 14 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda admitted to ...
World / Africa
2.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa
3.
Trial of Novavax Covid vaccine finds it very ...
World / Americas
4.
Another investor stalls on Mozambique citing ...
World / Africa
5.
Bennett’s fragile coalition replaces Netanyahu to ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.