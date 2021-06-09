World / Africa

Central African Republic charges French national accused of aiding rebels

Police arrest Juan Remy Quignolot after finding weapons, military fatigues and foreign currency at his residence

09 June 2021 - 21:18 Judicael Yongo
Central African Republic's capital, Bangui. Picture: REUTERS/SIEGFRIED MODOLA
Central African Republic's capital, Bangui. Picture: REUTERS/SIEGFRIED MODOLA

Bangui — A French national has been charged with espionage in the Central African Republic (CAR), a month after he was arrested with a cache of weapons and ammunition at his home,  attorney-general Eric Didier Tambo said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Juan Remy Quignolot, 55, in May after finding weapons, military fatigues and foreign bank notes at his residence in the capital Bangui. Authorities accused him of having aided and trained rebel fighters since 2013.

The gold- and diamond-producing nation of 4.7-million people has seen repeated bouts of militia violence since 2013, including a civil war that ended in 2016, as well as election-related fighting earlier in 2021.

“He is being charged with illegal possession of weapons of war and espionage,” Tambo said.

Quignolot has denied the accusations.

The French embassy in Bangui and France’s foreign ministry were not immediately available to comment. The foreign ministry said in a statement last month that Quignolot's arrest had been politicised as part of an anti-French campaign.

Tensions have mounted between France and its former colony as Paris battles Moscow for influence in the country.

France suspended aid and military support to the CAR on Tuesday because of what it said was a failure by the government to stop “massive disinformation campaigns” against France that have targeted its officials.

France had previously provided CAR with €10m in budgetary support and maintains a force of nearly 300 soldiers there.

Moscow has ramped up military support in the country, sending hundreds of military instructors to arm and train government troops to fend off its myriad rebel movements.

Quignolot’s arrest was posted on Twitter by Valery Zakharov, a Russian who is a close adviser to the CAR’s President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, reports said.

Reuters 

Former rebel leader’s new battle is fixing Sudan’s economy

Sudan's finance minister faces daunting task in rebuilding economy shattered by war and attracting investment
World
9 hours ago

DRC copper holds key to greening global economy, says mining magnate

DRC has the world’s best deposits of the metal used in everything from electric cars to solar panels, says Robert Friedland
World
1 day ago

Nigeria orders broadcasters to deactivate Twitter accounts

Foreign minister meets envoys from the US, Britain, Canada, the EU and Ireland to discuss the Twitter ban
World
2 days ago

Mali coup leader Assimi Goita sworn in as interim leader

The 38-year-old colonel, who has overthrown two presidents in nine months, appoints opposition leader as prime minister and promises to deliver ...
World
2 days ago

Senegal aims to make Covid-19 vaccines

West African country to team up with Belgian company Univercells as Africa seeks to boost manufacturing of drugs
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigeria suspends Twitter days after a post by its ...
World / Africa
2.
DRC extends martial law in North Kivu and Ituri ...
World / Africa
3.
Ghana court delays bail application ruling for ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe runs out of Covid-19 vaccine doses in ...
World / Africa
5.
Bill Gates and Warren Buffet to build ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s youth are on the march against old order

Opinion / Columnists

Central African Republic constitutional court upholds Touadéra’s re-election

World / Africa

Rebels attack CAR capital but pushed back by Russia-backed army UN peacekeepers

World / Africa

Central African Republic court rejects former leader François Bozizé’s candidacy

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.