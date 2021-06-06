World / Africa

Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57

Controversial‚ self-proclaimed prophet and televangelist dies of an undisclosed illness

06 June 2021 - 23:29 Staff Writer
TB Joshua. Picture: SUPPLIED
TB Joshua. Picture: SUPPLIED

TB Joshua Ministries said on Sunday the Nigerian televangelist had died at the age of 57 of an undisclosed illness.

Joshua was a controversial‚ self-proclaimed prophet. Many had called for him to be held accountable after the September 2014 collapse of his church‚ the Synagogue of All Nations. More  than 80 South Africans died in the incident.

The organisation’s statement said: “God has taken his servant prophet TB Joshua home — as it should be by divine will. His last moments on Earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for‚ lived for and died for.

“The synagogue‚ Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV family appreciate your love‚ prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.”

In July 2015‚ a coroner’s inquest found the collapse was a result of negligence. Some of the families accepted cash payments in compensation while others lodged lawsuits.

More recently‚ his YouTube account was shut down after he claimed to “cure” gay congregants of their homosexuality during one of his sermons.

In 2020‚ Joshua falsely claimed he could “flush out” Covid-19.

According to Forbes, he had an estimated fortune of several million dollars.

TimesLIVE 

Nigeria suspends Twitter days after a post by its president was removed

The US tech firm said Buhari’s post violated Twitter’s ‘abusive behaviour’ policy
World
2 days ago

Ever more Covid-19 variants strike Africa, as hopes of controlling pandemic slip away

Another variant is dominating infections in Uganda and Rwanda, and is spreading through truck routes
National
1 month ago

How vaccine hesitancy is hampering Africa’s war on Covid

Health experts worry that public scepticism could prolong a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.3-million people worldwide
World
1 month ago

Nigeria is enduring rising food costs and high unemployment

Half the population lives on less than $2 a day, and the pandemic has robbed 70% of Nigerians of some form of income
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigeria suspends Twitter days after a post by its ...
World / Africa
2.
DRC extends martial law in North Kivu and Ituri ...
World / Africa
3.
Ghana court delays bail application ruling for ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe runs out of Covid-19 vaccine doses in ...
World / Africa
5.
Bill Gates and Warren Buffet to build ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.