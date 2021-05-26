World / Africa

Business Law Focus

PODCAST | Unpacking Baker McKenzie’s report on shifting patterns in Africa’s infrastructure funding

Evan Pickworth speaks to Lodewyk Meyer about the key trends and forecasts for infrastructure on the continent

26 May 2021 - 14:28 Evan Pickworth
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM

Here is what you need to know: 

Baker McKenzie’s latest report — “New Dynamics: Shifting Patterns in Africa’s Infrastructure Funding” — shows the state of the African infrastructure market, and how the major global players’ approach to infrastructure lending on the continent is changing.

Evan Pickworth. Picture: REBECCA HEARFIELD
Evan Pickworth. Picture: REBECCA HEARFIELD

The report’s data shows that multilateral and bilateral lending into Africa has declined, with investment levels falling successively in 2019 and 2020 compared to peak levels seen after the financial crisis.

In 2019, bilateral and multilateral lending into Africa amounted to $55bn, which dropped to $31bn in 2020. Over the past six years, the decline is significant — deal values dropped from $100bn in 2014 to $31bn in 2020.

This slowdown in infrastructure investment is attributable to a number of factors, including the pandemic. Economic contraction has affected Nigeria and SA, meaning the region’s largest economies have not been feeding in growth as in previous years. However, market fundamentals signal a region with underlying resilience and, as the global economy recovers, finance will be unlocked.

There are already positive indicators of forthcoming investment. Commodity prices are rising and landmark deals are returning. For example, mining multinational Sibanye-Stillwater recently committed R6.3bn to SA infrastructure projects.

Prasa allocated funds to improve infrastructure and boost operating trains

Transport minister targets spending on repairs and maintenance as part of Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s renewal programme
National
1 day ago

Africa will fail to reach free-trade goals without new rules and infrastructure

Policy changes are needed to facilitate the faster and seamless flow of goods and services across borders
Opinion
23 hours ago

Cities need alternative financing solutions to carry them into a just future

A misalignment of policy, revenue and planning is limiting the ability of metros to meet long-term goals
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Samoa’s gender quota creates a political crisis
World / Asia
2.
In messy UK divorce case, who will sail away with ...
World
3.
Trump’s all-cash funding of Scottish golf courses ...
World / Europe
4.
Biden and Putin to hold first summit in ...
World
5.
Mali’s former coup leader takes power as France ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.