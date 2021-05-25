World / Africa

WATCH: Vaccine access across Africa

Michael Avery and his guests dive into the challenges of vaccine access across Africa

25 May 2021
Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Covid 19 isn’t the world’s first pandemic and it won’t be the last. And the issue of vaccine access continues to rage.

The Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) continues its global “vaccinate our world” (VOW) call to action with a virtual press conference held in Johannesburg recently to urge world leaders, vaccine manufacturers, and public health organisations to “VOW” to protect humanity by providing equal access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, particularly in lower-income countries.

This Africa Day, Michael Avery speaks to Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, vice-president for research at the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines; Allan Maleche, executive director of Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV and Aids (Kelin), and board member representing developing country NGOs of the Global Fund Board in Kenya; and Dr Peninah Lutung, bureau chief of AHF Africa from Uganda, about broadening access to Covid-19 vaccines across Africa.

