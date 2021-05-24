World / Africa

Mali leadership detained after cabinet reshuffle

Officers seize president, prime minister and defence minister after two members of a military junta who seized power in August were replaced

24 May 2021 - 22:52 David Lewis and Paul Lorgerie
Mali interim leader Bah Ndaw arrives for a meeting in Paris, France, May 18 2021. Picture: IAN LANGSDON/REUTERS
Bamako  —  Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defence minister of the country’s interim government after a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, multiple diplomatic and government sources said. 

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.

The arrests bring further uncertainty to the West African country after a military coup in August overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Ndaw and Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the takeover, but many inside government and the opposition worried about the military's hold over key positions.

The arrests occurred after the announcement of a change in government in which two members of a military junta that seized power in August were replaced.

Reuters  

Mali’s post-coup government sets February date for elections

A referendum to review the constitution is also scheduled for October 31
World
1 month ago

Ivory Coast power shortages hit industry and West African neighbours

Low water levels at hydropower dams blamed as power outages affect businesses and cocoa sector
World
1 week ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Buhari’s sacrilegious violation of Pax Africana

The Nigerian president’s disgraceful call for Americans to come to Africa to save us from ourselves suggests the desperation of a rudderless elite
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Do Covid-19 restrictions threaten democracy itself?

Some African governments have used the pandemic as a shield to mask curtailing freedoms and passing draconian legislation
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Dozens killed in suspected jihadist attack in Burkina Faso

Worsening violence in the wider Sahel region has led to one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, UN says
World
3 weeks ago

