DRC volcano leaves trail of destruction but spares Goma

Goma — Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) erupted on Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction and about 13 people dead as the lava flow halted just short of the city of Goma.

The city was thrown into panic as Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active and dangerous volcanoes, sent a wall of orange lava downhill towards the lakeside city of about 2-million people.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and army spokesperson Guillaume Njike said 13 people were killed fleeing the disaster, including nine in a traffic accident and four who tried to escape Munzenze prison in Goma. The figure is expected to rise.

A Reuters reporter saw two people killed by the initial eruption in a village north of Goma, and witnesses spoke of dead and missing relatives.

Haunted by memories of an eruption in 2002 that killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless, residents fled on foot with their belongings, some towards the nearby border with Rwanda.

The International Federation of Red Cross said that between 3,000 and 5,000 people fled into Rwanda on Saturday, many of them villagers and farmers with livestock. Some began returning on Sunday.

On Sunday a black gash about 800m wide could be seen on the outskirts of Goma, where the lava had cooled to rubble. At some points it was three storeys high.

Residents in the Buhene district sorted through the mangled remains of buildings on Sunday. The cleanup is expected to take months. Elsewhere, groups of people posed for photos near the steaming lava.

Ernestine Kabuo, 68, said she had tried to carry her sick husband from their house as the lava approached, but he was too unwell to leave. “I said to myself, I can't go alone, we've been married for the best and for the worst,” she said. “I went back to at least try to get him out but couldn't. I ran away and he got burnt inside.”