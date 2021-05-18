Sudan poised for revival after debt relief pledges, but China’s not on board yet

Sudan got assurances billions of dollars of external debt will be cancelled after the clearing of its arrears with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a boost for the impoverished African country emerging from decades of dictatorship.

France, Germany and Norway were among countries signalling their readiness to forgo repayment at a Monday conference in Paris that showcased Sudan’s return to the international community. The removal of IMF arrears, facilitated by a $1.5bn bridge loan from France, clears the way for Sudan to get relief from global creditors under the Highly Indebted Poor Countries initiative, or HIPC.

With conditions for debt relief fulfilled, “France calls on all Sudan’s bilateral creditors, regardless of whether they are members of the Paris Club, to take part from June in a co-ordinated and equitable manner in the process to help lighten Sudan’s debt burden over the long term,” President Emmanuel Macron said. The Paris Club is an informal group of 22 government creditors that includes the US, Brazil and Spain.

Sudan, where long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 amid a popular uprising, is enacting sweeping reforms to turn about an economy wrecked by decades of corruption, mismanagement and sanctions. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok estimates total debt at $60bn.

The country’s real GDP contracted 3.6% in 2020, according to the IMF, while inflation is running at over 300%, piling pressure on a transitional government that’s an uneasy coalition of civilian and military figures.

Ready to forgive

Macron said on Monday evening that France was “in favour of cancelling debt close to $5bn”. Norway announced the cancellation of its bilateral debt in a statement, while Germany’s foreign minister tweeted that Berlin would waive debts of €360m.

Sudanese state TV reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia had “affirmed its readiness” to forgive $4.5bn in debts, without giving any more details. Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said only that the kingdom is providing a $20m grant to cover part of Sudan’s financing gap with the IMF.

Sudan’s other creditors include Kuwait and China, which has committed to $6.2bn in loans to Sudan since 2000, according to Johns Hopkins University’s China Africa Research Initiative.

A group of creditors representing about half of Sudan’s $10bn commercial debt will give its “fair share of debt relief” under the HIPC programme as long as other creditors do the same, said Andreas Rialas with Argo Fund, the lead creditor of the so-called Sudan London Club that also includes Winterbrook Capital.

“Under HIPC most investors will forgive 85%-plus of all debt due to them, including London Club,” said Rialas, adding that commercial creditors include Middle East banks and emerging-markets investment managers.

“Sudan is moving in the right direction and even though these pledges of debt forgiveness sound impressive the real difference will be made by new funding as well as policies that will attract private investment.”

Officials from Sudan were also seeking international investment during the Paris event, including to rehabilitate the state shipping line and troubled national carrier Sudan Airways, according to a document shared with Bloomberg by the Finance Ministry.

The government is also seeking contractors and investment to build facilities such as about 6,000km of roads, two oil refineries and a new port at Suakin on the Red Sea, it showed.

Further support in Paris came via a World Bank pledge of $2bn in grants within 10 months and $700m in financing from the African Export-Import Bank for power and telecommunications projects.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com