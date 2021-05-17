World / Africa Zimbabwe minister threatens judges after failure to extend chief justice’s term Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi denounced after claiming the judiciary had been captured by foreign forces BL PREMIUM

The Zimbabwean government has threatened to take unspecified action against judges after the high court reversed a decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to retain the services of the country’s chief justice after he reached retirement age.

The tenure of chief justice Luke Malaba, a key Mnangagwa ally, was due to end on Saturday when he turned 70 but Mnangagwa extended it by another five years. He cited a recent constitutional amendment that allowed him to solely appoint judges and extend their terms to when they were 75 years old. ..