Ghana’s compound houses are being crowded out of town

Initially, these houses were built by extended families, with the wealthier members constructing a complex in which others could then live rent-free. Historically, a central unit might be occupied by a patriarch, who would assign the annexes to each of his wives and their children.

Communal activities took place in the courtyard where children played and women cooked. It would also be a space to socialise and hold family events, ranging from meetings to Ghanaian funerals. The compound thus became a centre for family and community organisation and identity, even a spiritual place.

Architect and PhD candidate Kuukuwa Manful recalls her childhood: “We lived in one of these compound houses in Accra that had four buildings: one for the landlord, another for one of his wives, one for another member of the family, and one for my family. I loved that house and playing with the children from the other families. I was a picky eater and sometimes I’d just go and eat in someone else’s house.”

This cozy extended family structure was stretched by dramatic urbanisation. Between 1984 and 2019, Ghana’s urban population, most heavily concentrated in Accra, has accelerated rapidly, rising from just more than 31% of the population to almost 57%, swelling the urban population from 4-million to 17-million, according to World Bank data.

This huge swing inevitably created more cramped conditions in the compound houses which, despite still being considered safer for families with young children due to the enclosed courtyard, started to earn a reputation for loud, crowded living conditions. The slum-like conditions that have developed, common in a country where nearly half its citizens live below the poverty line, are only likely to worsen.

Ghana’s urbanisation is set to reach 72.3% by 2050 and the shortage of low-income housing remains unaddressed. Affordable housing routinely targets the growing middle-class instead of lower-income families. Mortgages come with interest rates of 20%, even as the government predicted some years back it would need 5.7-million new rooms by 2020 to meet the country’s housing needs.

“As accommodation gets harder in the city, they keep chopping these houses into smaller and smaller units, and some of the communal feel is lost,” said Manful. “The less and less privacy you have, the less you appreciate living so close to your neighbour.”

The occasional difficulties of getting along with neighbours in a compound house have filtered into Ghanaian popular culture, with articles lightheartedly discussing conflicts over privacy and maintenance cropping up in the media. The shift has been captured in social media parlance, where arguing Twitter users, who expose too many personal details, may be called out for dragging their audience into “CompoundHouse Twitter.”

“The contemporary context of the compound house is that it’s quite transient — for a young person just arriving in the city, on the way to a better thing,” said Nana Biamah-Ofosu, the other co-founder of Studio Nyali.

Despite changes in residential fashion, compound houses are still very numerous in Accra. As UN-Habitat notes, 55% of all urban Ghanaians still lived in this housing type as recently as 2011. In the long term, many compound houses are nonetheless unlikely to survive demolition.

Allotey Bruce-Konuah, a historical tour guide whose ancestral compound is in Jamestown, one of Accra’s oldest districts, says the compound house where his grandfather’s family once lived is now occupied by people who are not blood relations, and will likely be demolished once it finds a buyer. When even historic landmarks, such as the Sea View Hotel — one of Accra’s oldest hotels, which once hosted the Welsh-American journalist Henry Morton Stanley — was demolished in 2016, less well-known structures stand little chance.

More and more, home owners and investors are ditching compound housing, preferring to build Western-style single-family villas or flats, reducing affordable options and shifting the way people live, often away from the communal life that defined Ghanaian living for the past century.

“It’s a question of economics but it’s also a question of aspiration and what people consider aspirational,” said Biamah-Ofosu. “We are careful not to overly romanticise compound house living but there is something at the core of it that is better adapted to the way we live. We live much more communally, we support each other much more.”

While no-one wants to preserve crowded conditions or limited facilities, the compound houses might still provide helpful inspiration for a distinctly local form of housing for the future. Biamah-Ofosu and Mohamed would like to see architecture that builds on and improves the compound house rather than abandoning it entirely.

Said Biamah-Ofosu: “The challenge is to translate the ethos of it and the spatial ideas behind it into something that’s suitable for dense urban housing,”

