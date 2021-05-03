World / Africa

DRC declares Ebola outbreak over due to vaccine

03 May 2021 - 13:05 Jessica Agasaro
A boy gets the Ebola vaccine in Butembo, the DRC. Picture: REUTERS/OLIVIA ACLAND
Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that infected 12 people in the eastern province of North Kivu and killed six of them.

The outbreak was contained using Merck’s Ebola vaccine, which was given to more than 1,600 of the patients’ contacts and contacts of contacts, according to the aid group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The cases were genetically linked to the 2018-2020 Ebola epidemic that killed more than 2,200 people, the second-highest toll recorded in the disease’s history.

The flare-up emerged on February 3 in the city of Butembo with the death of a woman whose husband had contracted the virus in the previous outbreak.

Ebola causes fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhoea and spreads among humans through bodily fluids.

“I am pleased to solemnly declare the end of the 12th epidemic of Ebola virus disease in North Kivu Province,” health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said in a statement on Monday.

“Despite the security context and the Covid-19 pandemic, the rapidity and efficiency of the response put in place by the government and its partners made it possible to defeat this pandemic in less than three months.” 

11,000 Ebola vaccines headed for Guinea amid new outbreak

Guinea has recorded three confirmed and four probable cases of the often fatal Ebola virus, including five deaths
World
2 months ago

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi appoints state mining company DG as new premier

Sama Lukonde Kyenge appointed two weeks after his predecessor resigned, further sidelining Joseph Kabila
World
2 months ago

