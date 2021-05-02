Zimbabwean workers demand pay in US dollars amid currency variance
Public servants say they are failing to make ends meet as businesses and shops use the black market rate
02 May 2021 - 19:17
Harare — Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government is battling to contain the fury of its workers who continue to demand to be paid in US dollars as the local dollar continues to lose value on the popular parallel market.
At the official Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe market the US dollar is pegged at US$1/Z$84, but civilians buy the US dollar at US$1/ Z$130. Most prices in Zimbabwe’s largely informal economy are pegged in US dollars due to the lack of confidence in the unstable local currency. This discrepancy is leaving public workers to rue their meagre salaries...
