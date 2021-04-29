World / Africa EU to help companies in Zimbabwe with coronavirus relief Though minuscule, the aid signals a possible thawing of the cold relations between Harare and Brussels BL PREMIUM

In a sign that the frosty relations between Harare and Western countries may be thawing, the EU on Thursday made €15m (R260m) available to Zimbabwe to alleviate hardship from Covid-19.

Poor relations between Brussels and Harare have been the rule for the past 22 years after the EU slapped sanctions on the late former president Robert Mugabe and his government in 2002 for election theft, political violence and human rights abuses...