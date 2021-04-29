EU to help companies in Zimbabwe with coronavirus relief
Though minuscule, the aid signals a possible thawing of the cold relations between Harare and Brussels
29 April 2021 - 19:03
In a sign that the frosty relations between Harare and Western countries may be thawing, the EU on Thursday made €15m (R260m) available to Zimbabwe to alleviate hardship from Covid-19.
Poor relations between Brussels and Harare have been the rule for the past 22 years after the EU slapped sanctions on the late former president Robert Mugabe and his government in 2002 for election theft, political violence and human rights abuses...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now