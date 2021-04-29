World / Africa

Angola tightens Covid-19 restrictions as second wave spreads rapidly

Health minister says infectious variants are driving second wave

29 April 2021 - 19:28 Candido Mendes
A construction crane in Luanda, Angola. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
A construction crane in Luanda, Angola. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

Luanda — Angola reimposed movement restrictions and increased fines for people flouting measures to limit a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Government offices will operate with only 50% of staff, while the private sector will be allowed 75%, minister of state Adao de Almeida told reporters in the capital, Luanda, on Wednesday. Home gatherings will be restricted to 15 people and a 10pm to 5am curfew introduced, he said.

Fines will range from 20,000 kwanza ($30) for unmasked people to 450,000 kwanza for hosting parties.

The country is recording an 8.7% positivity rate, compared with 5% during a peak period in October, according to health minister Silvia Lutucuta. It reported 226 new infections and four deaths on Wednesday, taking official cumulative cases to 26,178 and 591 deaths.

The nation is seeing more cases of the variants first identified in SA  and Britain, with the latter being more deadly and more infectious, she said.

Unlike in the first wave when most cases were asymptomatic and deaths were mainly among elderly male patients with comorbidities, the second spike seems to affect people uniformly despite their gender or age, Lutucuta said.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

