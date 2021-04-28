World / Africa

Sadc leaders put off meeting on Mozambique insurgency

28 April 2021 - 20:11 Brian Benza
Displaced women sit on mats at a refugee centre in Pemba, Mozambique, April 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS/EMIDIO JOZINE
Gaborone — A Southern African leaders meeting that was scheduled for Thursday to address the Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique has been postponed, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi's office said on Wednesday.

The meeting was to receive a report from a team sent to Mozambique to assess the security situation and identify ways to support the country after Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked the coastal town of Palma, displacing tens of thousands of people and stalling a $60bn natural gas project.

The gas project by French oil major Total is meant to transform the economy of one of Africa's poorest countries.

The meeting was put off due to the unavailability of the Botswana and SA presidents, Masisi's office said.

Botswana, SA, Zimbabwe and Mozambique form a division of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) that wants to decide how to help Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province against Islamist militant attacks there.

Botswana is the current chair of the Sadc division, which is tasked with promoting peace and security in the region.

Masisi went into self-quarantine on Tuesday after the detection of a case of Covid-19 among his staff, while President Cyril Ramaphosa is giving testimony to an inquiry into state capture under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

The insurgency broke out in Mozambique’s northeast in 2017 and the rebels have stepped up attacks in the past year.

A report by ratings agency S&P Global said militant attacks in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province pose a “significant threat” to production facilities associated with one the biggest natural gas discoveries in the world.

Reuters

S&P report on Mozambique optimistic despite challenges

Ratings agency forecasts growth if terror attacks and natural disasters can be overcome
World
5 hours ago

Violence blows up Mozambique LNG hopes as firms flee

Total is terminating its businesses as Islamic State-linked attacks cost companies billions and cause thousands to flee to the capital
World
1 week ago

UN warns nearly a million face hunger in Mozambique after terror attack

World Food Programme says surge of displaced people from northern Mozambique has worsened food shortages
World
2 weeks ago

Sadc team to assess IS threat in Mozambique, but no definitive response yet

The organisation has already held a series of meetings on the conflict and has just condemned the violence thus far
World
2 weeks ago

